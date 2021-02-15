Hina Khan on Sunday flooded her Instagram feed with romantic pics as she celebrated his beau’s birthday. Hina rang in Rocky’s birthday at midnight and the party was attended by a few close friends. Hina arranged for a personalised birthday cake for boyfriend Rocky. She wrote a special note for him. ‘He’s truly in love with the stars, planets and the universe… Sometimes he pakaoes me with his universal talks. But a lot many times he amazes me. You are truly a bundle of knowledge and a gentleman. So lucky to have this gem in my life.’
Khan posted several pictures with him from his birthday bash, expressing her love for him. The birthday party was attended by a few close friends, including actor couple Rohan Mehraa and Kanchi Singh.
Hina and Rocky met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the first time where he was the supervising producer and she was playing the lead role. It was Hina’s dedication and work which attracted Rocky at first.