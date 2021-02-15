If Hina Khan’s sartorial elegance is not enough to set fans swooning over her latest pictures, television turned Bollywood diva’s unapologetic PDA with beau Rocky Jaiswal, especially in her throwback picture where Rocky is carrying her, has set the Internet gushing instantly. On Rocky’s birthday on Valentine’s Day, February 14, Hina wished her beau with a series of throwback PDA pics and one of them was from the Maldives where the diva’s boyfriend was seen carrying her in the Maldives. Ever since they made their relationship official, both Hina and Rocky have become more candid about sharing their PDA moments on social media. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor For Rajiv Kapoor Funeral As She Returns Back To Bay After Downtime in Maldives

Seen slaying in an all-blue ensemble, with a beaded hairband holding the flicks in place, Hina flaunted her cords before treating fans to the ultimate picture. The picture has captured Hina’s reaction after Rocky picked her and it’s unmissable. While sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Hina captioned the post as, “You and Me ♾

Painting Love all over.. Happy Birthday Love 💕 #MyValentineForever @rockyj1”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Turns Up The Heat With Stunning Bikini Pictures in Maldives, Mom Soni Calls Her ‘Little Fishy’