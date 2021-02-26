Telugu Film Check Leaked Online in HD Quality: Check starring Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh been released on February 26, 2021, at the theatres. Produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations, the film features Nithiin as Aditya, a chess player who is on death row. Check marks wing girl Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut in Tollywood. However, there is bad news for all the people who are related to this action thriller. Check has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram among many others. The film is available for free HD download on piracy sites. Piracy can harm the box-office collection of Check. Also Read - Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier Slips, Trips And Falls Amid The Shoot of Romantic Song- Watch Video

Check is written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and the film revolves around Nithiin’s character. Priya Prakash plays the role of Nithiin’s lover while Rakhul Preet plays the role of a lawyer in the film. Check has been receiving mixed response from the critics and audience. Check marks Chandra Sekhar and music composer Kalyani Malik’s second collaboration as they worked together in a 2003 film Aithe. Also Read - Chakra Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

