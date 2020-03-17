The coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world. Around 37 cases have been confirmed in Maharashtra and 1 in Punjab. The virus has already claimed 2 lives in India while 13 have recovered, so far. The states have also ordered cinema halls, gyms and public swimming pools to stay shut till March-end. However, Bollywood and Punjabi stars have been spreading awareness about coronavirus and staying at home. They are using social media to let the fans know how they are managing self-quarantine. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

Punjabi sensation Sargun Mehta who is on a roll both professionally and personally, took to Instagram to share pictures posing with a sad face. These cute pictures will definitely make your boring day interesting as you won't be able to miss adorable expressions of the Pollywood actor. She wrote, "Bhai kya karun ghar baith baith kar wala face .. coroniviruswapasjao #batkeandarwapasjao #covid19hayehaye EASE READ MY HASHTAGS I AM TRIPPING ON MY OWN INTELLIGENCE 😂😂😂🤣🤣".

Sargun Mehta is one of the most popular Punjabi actors. She never fails to impress the fashion police and is regularly seen updating fans about her outfit of the day. Known for her impeccable acting skills and making a style statement, the Punjabi diva knows how to be in the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sargun Mehta was last seen in ‘Jhalle’ opposite Binnu Dhillon. Next, she will be seen in ‘Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gya’ opposite Gurnam Bhullar. The film has been written by Amberdeep Singh and is directed by Ksshijit Choudhary. The film is slated to release on May 29, 2020.