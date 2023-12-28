Cheeni Kum Actor Swini Khara Ties The Knot With Urvish Desai, See Dreamy Pics

Home

Swini Khara, Amitabh Bachchan's On-Screen Friend in Cheeni Kum, Maries Urvish Desai. See Wedding Pics

Actor Swini Khara, renowned for her memorable role in ‘Cheeni Kum’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu, has tied the knot with her longtime beau, Urvish Desai. The 24-year-old actor and influencer delighted fans by sharing enchanting snapshots from her wedding ceremony. Her recent wedding photos showcased heartfelt moments, including a video capturing her joyous bridal entry and an endearing moment where she lovingly kissed her now-husband on the forehead. Expressing her happiness, Swini shared, “Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day #swinigothervish.”

Swini Khara previously announced her engagement to Urvish Desai in May 2023 with a series of captivating photos. The 24-year-old dropped several photos from her engagement. Sharing the same, she wrote, “I’d marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish (sic).”

Beginning her career as a child artist in ‘Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby’, Swini Khara has been a part of various successful projects. Her portrayal of a cancer patient and close confidante of Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Cheeni Kum‘ garnered her immense acclaim. Besides this, she has contributed to films like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Paathshala’, and appeared in popular TV shows such as ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘CID’, among others.

