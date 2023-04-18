Home

Entertainment

‘Baahubali Created a Roadmap’: Jeet Reveals How Bengali Film ‘Chengiz’ Became a Pan-India Release | Exclusive

‘Baahubali Created a Roadmap’: Jeet Reveals How Bengali Film ‘Chengiz’ Became a Pan-India Release | Exclusive

Chengiz is a Bengali film to be released at pan-India level this Friday.

A story arched in the shadows of Kolkata, Chengiz is a narrative about how Jaydev becomes Chengiz, a gangster who ruled the city from the 70s to mid-90s. Chronicles of his life are weaved in the backdrop of Kolkata. Chengiz is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. It is one of the premier Bengali films that will be released pan India. The trailer of the movie has mustered a busload of appreciation and the excitement can be seen among fans on social media already.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Jeet revealed what was the moment that defined the framing of the Bengali underworld film turning into a pan-India release. He said that, “There was no one particular moment per say, but a series of moments. Ever since Bahubali ne roadmap Bana Diya tha, jhanda gadh diya that, ek regional film bhi Hindi market mai jaake uski audience ke sath judh sakti hai, uske baad humne bhi sochna kardiya…” He further said that this is a big movie with nearly 76 talking characters. With Neeraj Pandey, Rohit Roy, Imran Sardaria coming on board, the movie got structured in a manner that we decided to take the next step and try to launch it across the country.

You may like to read

Chengiz actor said that the movie got a green light after the Hindi dubbed version was liked by the celebrated producer Anil Thadani.

One of the USPs of the film is how it portrays the fabric of Calcutta (now Kolkata) from 70s to mid-90s. Directed by Rajesh Ganguly, the film stars Jeet, Susmita Chatterjee, and Ronit Roy among others. It is also Susmita’s first commercial movie to release at big screens.

This action-packed thriller will hit the theatres on April 21

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.