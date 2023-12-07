Home

Chennai Floods: Actor Vijay Calls VMI Volunteers To Join Hands with Tamil Nadu Government Amid Cyclone Michaung

Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy requested VMI volunteers to support the relief work with the help of the Tamil Gov. This is what Vijay said.

Chennai Floods: On December 6, 2023, actor, Joseph Vijay on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a statement, requesting Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) volunteers and administrators to actively support in aiding the people of Chennai during the devastating flood. Cyclone Michaung washed out several districts of Tamil Nadu leaving it submerged underwater for days. During this critical situation, Vijay aka Thalapathy called upon VMI members to join hands with the state government to assist the citizens.

Actor Vijay Calls For Action, Requests VMI Volunteers To Join Relief Work

The Michaung cyclone caused many casualties leaving many people homeless. The unprecedented rains brought the masses onto roads stranded without basic amenities.

Here’s what Actor Vijay wrote on X:

Actor, Vijay penned a short note on X, written in Tamil and translated to English he wrote, “Due to the heavy rains of Cyclone “Michaung” in Chennai and its suburbs, the public including children, women and the elderly are suffering a lot. There are reports that thousands of people are suffering without water and food and without adequate basic facilities. There are still many voices on social media asking for help to rescue from the flooded area.”

He further added, “At this time, I kindly request all the people’s movement administrators to involve themselves as volunteers in the rescue work carried out by the government to help the people in the affected areas. #Let’s join hands and wipe out grief”

Thalapathy Vijay To Enter Politics in 2024?

Reports suggest that Joseph Vijay has been planning to make further steps in Tamil Nadu politics, Reportedly the actor is more likely to establish a political party next year and will stand in elections in 2026.

Vijay has continuous talks with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) General Secretary Bussy Anand, along with his club members planning on Chennai flood relief. Although an official announcement is yet to be confirmed.

On his professional front, Joseph Vijay had a massive blockbuster collection with the release of LEO, a Lokesh Kanagraj’s direction. The film made a worldwide box office collection of Rs 600 crore. Now Thalapathy eyes for his upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu’s directorial Thalapathy 68.

