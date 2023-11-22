Home

Chennai Police Files FIR Against Mansoor Ali Khan For Obscene Comments On Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor Ali Khan will be served a notice by the city police.

Mansoor has been facing a lot of criticism over these comments.

FIR Against Mansoor Ali Khan: An FIR has been filed by The Chennai Police against Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged “distasteful and derogatory comments” on actor Trisha Krishnan. He was booked at the All Women Police Station at Thousand Lights on the charges of “sexual harassment and intent to outrage the modesty of a woman”. Notably, the FIR was filed following a complaint by the National Commission for Women (NCW). Mansoor Ali Khan will be served a notice by the city police, said a police officer.

What Is The Whole Issue?

Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan featured in the recently released film Leo in which they played vital roles but did not share any screen time.

A video featuring Mansoor Ali Khan went viral on social media in which he allegedly made some “distasteful remarks” against Trisha as he was reported to have said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes, and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shooting in Kashmir.

“They don’t cast villains. He (Director Lokesh Kanagaraj) should speak for me too. They don’t let us rape. I was so excited. When I was told I’d act with Trisha, I thought there would surely be bedroom scenes. I thought I can do like I had thrown Khushbu and Roja on the bed. What friend, is there a rape I’ve not done in 150 films?”

Backlash And Support

Mansoor has been facing a lot of criticism over these comments. The prominent names who have rebuked Khan are Lokesh Kanagaraj (Leo director), singer Chinmayi Sripada, actress Malavika Mohanan, and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi who, on Tuesday, came down heavily on Khan over his comments.

Chiranjeevi posted on X: My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.

My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2023

Trisha reposted Chiranjeevi’s post with the quote: Thank you Chiru Sir.

Following the hullabaloo, Mansoor issued a lengthy statement to present his stand.

