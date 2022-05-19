Chethana Raj Death: Actor Rakhi Sawant has finally reacted to Kannada television actress Chethana Raj’s untimely demise due to ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery. The actor developed complications as fluid began to accumulate in her lungs. In her shocking reaction, Rakhi questioned the hospital, the doctors and the surgeons in a video message.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Reveals Boyfriend Adil’s Family is Not Happy With Their Relationship And Her Revealing Clothes

Rakhi Questions Credibility of Surgeons!

Rakhi, in her message stated, “Guys, I am very shocked about Chethana Raj, the Kannada actress who died due to plastic surgery. I want to know aisa kaunsa hospital hai, aise kaunse doctors hai (What kind of doctors are these, what kind of hospital is it?). She was just a 21-year-old. Aisi kaunsi surgery karayi jis mein unki maut hui (What kind of surgery lead to her death?). This is really shocking. Aisa kabhi hota nahi hai. Yeh doctor ko kis ne degree di. Aaj kal toh koi bhi uth ke doctor ban jata hai, koi bhi uth ke nurse ban jati hai, koi bhi uth ke plastic surgeon ban jata hai (This kind of thing doesn’t happen. Who gave the degree to the doctors? These days anybody can become a doctor, nurse or a plastic surgeon).” Also Read - Kannada Actor Chethana Raj's Uncle Reveals Someone Told Her to Lose Weight

Expressing her outrage over the incident, the actor opined, “If you don’t have enough proof, you should ask good Bollywood people, you should ask me…which doctor you should go to. We will guide you guys. Don’t go to anyone and lie down in operation theatre. This is so bad. 21-year-old girl…I don’t know which surgery she was getting done.” Also Read - Kannada Actor Chethana Raj, 21, Dies After Undergoing ‘Fat-Free’ Plastic Surgery

Chethana Had Told Parents About Surgery!

Chethana did not inform her parents about the surgery. She visited the hospital with her friends, according to reports. On May 16, the actor decided to get ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery at Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Unfortunately, the surgery went through certain complications. Doctors at Kaade Hospital initiated CPR and despite trying for 45 minutes, Chethana could not be revived. ICU intensivist Dr Sandeep, in his complaint to the inspector of Basaveshwaranagar Police Station mentioned that Chethana was declared dead at 6:45 pm. He also mentioned that the doctors at Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre were aware that Chethana had already passed away.

