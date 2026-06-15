Chhaava actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 30; her last Instagram post is about happiness

Actress Sanchita Ugale, who has worked in Kumkum Bhagya, Chhaava, died by suicide. Her last Instagram showed happy dance. Check here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/chhaava-actor-sanchita-ugale-dies-by-suicide-at-30-8447067/ Copy

Sanchita Ugale (PC- Instagram)

Actor Sanchita Ugale, who was seen in Chhaava, Kumkum Bhagya, died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. She was 30. According to a ABP report, the actress was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara. The police have confirmed that it appears to be a case of suicide, though further investigation is currently underway. She allegedly hanged herself with her own saree.

She was also known for her work in Sajan Ghar and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. More details surrounding her death are yet to be confirmed.

Who was Sanchita Ugale?

Sanchita Ugale was an Indian television and film actress who was gradually building her career in the entertainment industry and gaining recognition through TV shows and films. She made her professional acting debut on television in 2023. Coming from a middle-class background, Sanchita first appeared in crime TV shows. She played Supriya in Crimes Aaj Kal and later portrayed Kiara Hegde/Alia in Crime Patrol: 48 Hours. She was loved by her fans for playing Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya.

Sanchita Ugale’s last Instagram post

Sanchita Ugale’s last Instagram post has left many fans emotional and surprised. Before her death, the actress had shared a cheerful reel from her shoot, showing her dancing and lip-syncing to Rishi Kapoor’s popular song Dafliwale Dafli Baja. The video, posted just 18 hours earlier, captured a fun and carefree moment, making the news of her passing even more shocking for many followers. Fans have since returned to the post, expressing disbelief and wondering what may have happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita Ugale (@sanchita_ugale)

In previous interviews, she had described her stint on the long-running serial as a turning point in her career, crediting it with bringing her recognition and boosting her confidence as a performer.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.