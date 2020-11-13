Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang has been released on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 13. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta has hit online just now and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the film has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Chhalaang is the top-rated movie on Amazon Prime and also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and Jatin Sarna. Also Read - Ludo Twitter Review: Netizens Can't Stop Praising Powerful Performances of The Actors, Narrative of The Film

Chhalaang has ditched traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis and opted for an OTT release. All the members of Amazon Prime who have signed in can watch the film easily. The non-members have to subscribe to the app to watch the film. Also Read - Ludo Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

The story of Chhalaang is based around a PT teacher, Mahendra Singh Hooda (Rajkummar Rao), who inadvertently attracted to a computer teacher Neelima Mehra (Bharuccha). He has to face competition from a new PT teacher Mr. Singh (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), who has excellence in those things where Montu is bad. Also Read - Ludo Review: Quirky Narrative, Humorous Twists And Bittersweet Emotions Make It a Delight To Watch

Chhalaang is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar.

