Chhavi Mittal Flaunts Scars: TV actor Chhavi Mittal recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery and came back stronger than ever. She handled the situation with incredible bravery and positivity, sharing all of her ups and downs with her fans during her suffering. Chhavi has been open about the complications that have arisen as a result of her surgery. She is always encouraging others and advocating self-love. The actor shared an optimistic post regarding her surgery scars.Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Hates Feeling Sick, Talks About 'Post Cancer Recovery' Struggle in Viral Post

Chhavi is seen in the first photo posing with her back to the camera while wearing a backless yellow garment. In a photograph taken inside a restaurant, the actor appeared to be looking sideways. Her scar could be seen on her ribcage. Chhavi also shared a candid photo of herself standing outside, staring at the ground. Chhavi was smiling in the last two images as she posed for the camera in various postures. Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Shares Gym Selfie Post Breast Cancer Surgery, Fans Call Her True Inspiration - See Viral Post

Sharing the post on her Instagram post, she captioned it, “Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me! But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never! They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor (sic).” Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Health Update: Actor Reveals Recovering Beautifully From Surgery But There is Pain And Swelling - See Instagram Post

Chhavi Mittal’s Instagram Post:

She got immense support from her fans and followers throughout her journey. Fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. One of the users said, “Appreciate you girl…you are a huge inspiration.” Another user aid, “Beauty is not external only it’s an internal pure soul who always glitters nd you are one of them. Happy to see my inspiration so beautiful and happy.”

Chhavi underwent surgery on April 25 and revealed that she is ‘cancer-free,’ now. Soon after she got discharged from the hospital, the TV actor began taking baby steps toward recovery and has been documenting her progress on social media.

