Mumbai: TV actor Chhavi Mittal recently revealed that she is battling breast cancer. She also discussed how she is keeping a positive attitude about her situation. She also continues to share photos and videos of herself living her life while battling the sickness. In the most recent, Chhavi posted a video of herself dancing in her hospital room.

Chhavi Mittal is exhibiting admirable courage and perseverance, and she is setting an example for her fans. She shared a video on her official Instagram account showing herself dancing in the hospital room hours before undergoing surgery. In the video, she can be seen showing her dance moves to Falz and Ms. Banks' 'Bop Daddy.' Her husband, Mohit Hussein, caught her dancing. "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill!" she captioned the video.

Watch Chhavi Mittal groove in hospital:

Her friends from the industry quickly dropped encouraging comments for Chhavi. Her co-star Pooja Gaur said, “Tightttt hug,” along with a red heart and hug emoji. Actors Karan Singh Grover and Nisha Rawal reacted with emojis too. Chhavi’s fan wished for a quick recovery and sent all the blessings her way. One of the users wrote, “How sweet, wish u always cheer like this, Our fighter.” Another user wrote, “Good luck…..amazing to see such response to one that is feared by everyone to hell…..ab toh usko bhi darr lagega aapke paas rehne mein…. ALL THE BEST FOR D- day .”

The TV actor continues to share her struggle story with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In a recent post, Chhavi Mittal talks about the surgery lasted for six hours and the worst is over. She also requested her fans to keep her in their prayers. The caption read, “When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. 🙏 Don’t stop the prayers yet…

And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again! #cancerfree.”

Chhavi Mittal shared her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram earlier this month, saying she’s doing so to raise awareness.

We wish her nothing but immense strength during this time!