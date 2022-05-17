Indian Film and Television actor, Chhavi Mittal was fighting with breast cancer. Ever since she opened about it to her fan and followers, the actor has been quite vocal about her cancer journey. She has been documenting her post-cancer surgery journey on Instagram, and her most recent post gives us an insight of her daily routine. The actor is now recovering from her recent breast cancer surgery and revealed that more than being sick she hates feeling sick.Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Shares Gym Selfie Post Breast Cancer Surgery, Fans Call Her True Inspiration - See Viral Post

Chhavi Mittal shared two pictures on instagram in which she can be seen in a pair of blue track pants and a white full-sleeved t-shirt that makes a case of comfortable athleisure look. She completed her ensemble with white cap. Sharing the pictures, she captioned, “Yesterday was a not-so-good day. I had slight fever, throat ache, body ache and I basically realised yet again that more than “being” sick I hate “feeling” sick. So I got up, went to the gym, came back, finished writing a script, went to see one of my cancer surgeons.. who told me healing is happening just the way it should.. and I felt awesome about my day!” (sic) Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Health Update: Actor Reveals Recovering Beautifully From Surgery But There is Pain And Swelling - See Instagram Post

Chhavi noted in the caption that she was concerned about her post-surgery recovery. “I’m just getting a little tired of the pain in one of the stitches and wish that it went away soon.. the doc said, the more I improve my mobility, the faster the pain will go…. So here I am putting pepper on my physiotherapy…. Phew! Chhavi, this too shall pass”. Also Read - Chhavi Mittal is Cancer-Free But The Pain She's Enduring Post Surgery is Unbelievable, Read Her Inspiring Post Here

Check out Chhavi Mittal’s post cancer recovery pictures on instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

In these tough times, Chhavi’s fans have been giving her love and support. One fan wrote, “lots of love and positivity, healthy healing to u……” . Fans not only wished her a speedy recovery but also called her an inspiration. ‘You are an inspiration, wishing you a speed recovery,” another fan wrote.

On personal front, Chhavi has been married to Mohit Huseein for 17 years now. While in the hospital, the actor celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with Mohit. The couple is blessed with two wonderful children Arham and Areeza.