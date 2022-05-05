Chhavi Mittal Health Update: Women are being inspired by TV actor Chhavi Mittal Hussein‘s brave struggle against breast cancer. In a recent Instagram post, the actor, who had surgery a few days ago, gave an update on her health. She mentioned how she juggles between the coffee, the family & her jitters as her impending doc app to discuss the way forward falls today. Posting two healthy and beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram account, Chhavi shared an elaborate note that read, “Whatever life offers, it’s so important to feel normal. And for me, nothing more normal than a coffee at starbucks. I juggle between the coffee, the family & my jitters as my impending doc app to discuss the way forward falls today. For all those asking, I’m doing a lot better and recovering beautifully from the surgery. There’s still a little pain, and a lotttt of swelling… but I’ve started mobilising a lot and it feels great to finally be able to hold that cup of coffee with my right hand the operated side, even though holding my baby is at least another month away. Talking about normalcy, don’t miss the Amazon notification on my smartwatch! And for all those who need to hear this… THIS TOO SHALL PASS!!! In a jiffy!!”Also Read - Chhavi Mittal is Cancer-Free But The Pain She's Enduring Post Surgery is Unbelievable, Read Her Inspiring Post Here

Check Chhavi Mittal Hussein’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Chhavi's fans are incredibly inspired by her path, and they have once again hailed her strength and determination in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Pure soul with lot of courage… Allah bless uh n ur family." Another user wrote, "Great to see u on bck on track, keep going with this spirit, u r very strong gal All d best." Her friends from the industry like actor Nisha Rawal and Parul Chaudhry dropped heart emojis on her post.

On April 25, Chhavi Mittal underwent breast cancer surgery and is now recovering at home. Her struggle with cancer has been difficult, but it hasn’t lowered her determination to fight like a strong woman. The actor has kept followers updated on her journey and they found it extremely inspirational.

We wish Chhavi Mittal all the strength in the world! Watch this space for more updates!