Chhavi Mittal is Cancer-Free: TV actor Chhavi Mittal who underwent breast cancer surgery on April 25, said she is in a lot of pain but is trying to concentrate on the day when it would all be over and everything will be okay. She talked about her experience and how previous operations and injuries had left her in a lot of discomforts. She explained how her happy faces are assisting her during this difficult time.

Chhavi Mittal wrote a detailed caption that read, "It's amazing how quickly we forget pain. The pain I felt after the C section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago.. or the excruciating pain of my back injury which also healed. I'm holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain, to focus on the time that'll come after a few days.. coz right now there's so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping. What's helping though is seeing the smiles on the faces of well wishers who are coming to visit me.. and the messages u guys are sending.. typing is a struggle rn, even double tapping the msgs, but please know that I'm reading as much as i can and thank you for that. I've been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels but not that i can rn. #recovering."

Chhavi’s fans and followers wished for her quick recovery in the comment section. Her friends from the industry too hoped for her good health. TV actor Nisha Rawal wrote, “Lots of love girl! Stay as resilient as u are.” Actor Vandana Sajnani Khattar wrote, “Speedy recovery,” along with a red heart.

Chhavi Mittal talks about breast cancer surgery:

Chhavi revealed how the surgery lasted for 6 hours, many procedures were performed. She told her followers that the recovery is long, but the great news is that it’s just going to get better now. The worst has passed. She’s been candid about her experiences after being diagnosed with breast cancer and going through many testing and surgeries.

We wish for a quick recovery for Chhavi Mittal! Watch this space for more updates.