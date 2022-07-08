Chiyaan Vikram health update: Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram was rushed to the hospital on Friday after facing mild discomfort in the chest. Many rumours suggested that the popular South Indian star suffered a heart attack, however, his manager clarified in an official statement that he is doing fine now and is likely to be discharged from the hospital.Also Read - 3 Reasons To Watch Chiyaan Vikram's Mahaan On Prime This Thursday

Chiyaan Vikram health latest news: Official statement from actor’s manager

Vikram’s manager Suryanarayanan M wrote on Twitter, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest. (sic)” Also Read - Saamy Square Audio Launch: The Film Will Be A Milestone Commercial Entertainer In My Career, Says Chiyaan Vikram

Dear fans and wellwishers,

Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect.

That being said, we request you to give him 1/2 — Suryanarayanan M (@sooriaruna) July 8, 2022

Also Read - Saamy Square Trailer : Chiyaan Vikram As The Angry Cop Will Leave You Curious For The Film That's High On Action Sequences

and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now.

He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a day.

We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest. 2/2 — Suryanarayanan M (@sooriaruna) July 8, 2022

Chiyaan Vikram Health Update: Official statement from hospital

Later in the day, the hospital also released an official statement about Vikram’s health and clarified that he DID NOT suffer a cardiac arrest. The full hospital statement, signed by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, read: “Popular Tamil Actor Mr Vikram has been admitted in Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by our team of specialist doctors. He did not have a cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon (sic).”

Chiyaan Vikram gears up for Ponniyin Selvan teaser release

Vikram was expected to attend the special teaser launch of his film Ponniyin Selvan on Friday evening at an event in Chennai. The actor plays one of the lead roles in the Mani Ratnam directorial alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan among others. The film is set for release on September 30 and it’s one of the most expensive movies made in the history of Indian cinema.

We wish a speedy recovery to Vikram!