Mumbai: For Urfi Javed, getting trolled on social media for bizarre outfits is no less than a daily routine.The Bigg Boss OTT fame’s love for weird outfits is known to all. Each time Urfi is spotted by paparazzi, her bold outfits take away all the attention. Urfi Javed recently had a pep talk where she spoke on why she doesn’t like to shoot in winters. Recently, the actor returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh and got papped up at the airport. She wore a black lacy bodysuit with jeans. While exiting the airport, the diva even interacted with the shutterbugs and gave them sweets that she especially bought from the shooting location.Also Read - ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’: Urfi Javed Spotted Wearing T-Shirt With Quote to Shut Trolls

Urfi Javed was heard saying she doesn’t like winters as she doesn’t get to wear ‘chhote kapde’ -small clothes. Also Read - ‘Aunty Police Bula Legi’: Fans Make Fun of Urfi Javed Who Poses in Balcony Wearing Black Bralette

In an interview with ETimes, Urfi opened up about how she feels when she gets trolled for her looks. Javed said, “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me.”