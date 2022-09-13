Beijing: Renowned Chinese actor Li Yifeng has been charged with soliciting sex workers by Beijing Police. The 35-year-old actor has starred in films such as The Pioneer, and The Founding Of An Army. As per a Weibo post by the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, the actor has confessed to the crime. After being detained, Chinese superstar Li Yifeng has been cut off from global brands, including Prada and Remy Martin.Also Read - Environmental police arrests two in China

Beijing Police released an official statement regarding the arrest of 35-year-old male actor Li, surnamed Li, on Sunday, September 11. It said, “The individual confessed to visiting prostitutes multiple times and has been held administratively.”

A spate of scandals in recent months have taken down China’s biggest entertainers including singer Kris Wu, who was arrested on suspicion of rape last August.

Actress Zheng Shuang was hit with a $46 million tax evasion fine last year.

In September last year, officials ordered broadcasters to shun performers with “incorrect political positions”, and to cultivate a patriotic atmosphere. “We solemnly call on the vast number of TV art workers to regard morality and art as their life’s homework,” the China Television Artists Association said in a statement on Monday.

“No matter what achievements you have made… if you don’t keep yourself clean… the so-called fame will disappear, and the so-called future will be ruined,” it warned.