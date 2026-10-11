Chinmayi Sripaada questions praise for Nana Patekar after death, recalls allegations of misconduct: ‘ It was NOT one-time’

The controversy has resurfaced amid tributes to the late actor, bringing renewed attention to past allegations and the wider conversation around workplace conduct.

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Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to tributes for late Nana Patekar (PC: Twitter)

The death of a celebrated actor can bring an outpouring of memories and tributes, but it can also reopen difficult conversations about the past. Nana Patekar’s death at the age of 75 has sparked reactions across the film industry, with several people remembering his contribution to cinema. However, the tributes have also drawn criticism from those who believe allegations made against the actor should not be forgotten. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has now joined the discussion after Tanushree Dutta and Sona Mohapatra, questioning the praise being shared after his death and supporting women who have spoken about their experiences.

What did Chinmayi Sripaada say about Nana Patekar?

Chinmayi Sripaada shared a post on X after singer Sona Mohapatra highlighted a statement attributed to an assistant director who claimed to have witnessed alleged misconduct on film sets involving Nana Patekar. Reacting to the post, Chinmayi wrote, “Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one-time behaviour.” Her remarks brought renewed attention to the allegations previously raised by actor Tanushree Dutta.

Sona Mohapatra shares an assistant director’s account

Before Chinmayi’s reaction, Sona Mohapatra posted screenshots of a comment in which an assistant director described allegedly witnessing sexual misconduct on sets involving Patekar. The person claimed the incidents had occurred during two films other than Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss and said the behaviour was concealed under the guise of performing a scene.

The comment also alleged that a member of the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) had contacted the assistant director years later to ask whether the incidents had taken place. The person claimed to have confirmed witnessing them. Sona criticised those dismissing allegations and wrote in her caption, “Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood.”

Check out Chinmayi Sripaada’s tweet here along with Sona Mohapatra’s post

Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one time behavior. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2026

Tanushree Dutta’s reaction to Nana Patekar’s death

Tanushree Dutta had also faced criticism after making an ‘evil dead’ remark following the actor’s death. In videos shared after the news emerged, she explained that she was travelling to Lucknow for an important event and had planned to share content online. She expressed concern that media coverage would focus on her reaction to Patekar’s death.

Tanushree added, “So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…” Her statement ended midway through the video. Sona Mohapatra later supported Tanushree amid the backlash.

What were the allegations against Nana Patekar?

Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. The allegation gained wider attention during India’s MeToo movement in 2018. An FIR was registered against the actor, who denied the allegations.

The case was closed in 2019 due to insufficient evidence. In 2025, a Mumbai court dismissed the criminal proceedings because the complaint had been filed beyond the applicable limitation period. These legal developments are important context when reporting the allegations, which Patekar denied.

Chinmayi Sripaada joins The Traitors Telugu

Away from the controversy, Chinmayi is also preparing for her appearance on The Traitors Telugu, the regional adaptation of the international reality format. The show is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on October 15, 2026, with actor Teja Sajja making his reality television hosting debut. The 10-episode series features 20 celebrity contestants competing through strategy, alliances and deception.