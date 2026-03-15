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Chinmayi Sripada criticises Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth over praise for #MeToo accused Vairamuthu, calls them Men with deaf ear

Chinmayi Sripada criticises Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth over praise for #MeToo accused Vairamuthu, calls them ‘Men with deaf ear’

Chinmayi Sripada criticised Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for supporting Vairamuthu amid #MeToo allegations, calling them “men with deaf ear” and stirring discussions about responsibility in Tamil cinema.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has once again made headlines for speaking out against veteran Tamil actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Her frustration stems from their public praise of lyricist Vairamuthu, who has faced multiple #MeToo allegations.

Chinmayi, a pioneering voice in Tamil Nadu’s #MeToo movement, criticised the actors for ignoring serious sexual harassment claims while celebrating Vairamuthu’s Jnanpith Award recognition.

What did Chinmayi Sripada say?

Chinmayi Sripada, who first accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment in 2018, expressed anger on social media over Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth congratulating the lyricist.

She wrote, “For God’s sake. P.S.: Men in such power in cinema transitioning to politics completely turning men with deaf ear to women who come on record to say they were molested by ‘his uncle-mentor’ must remind women who vote that men will never be on our side. The weirdest thing, one of the women in his own party publicly named the Poet. End of the day, men WILL stand by their bros, uncles, dads, friends, mentors. Who cares if multiple women were traumatised?”

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Reacting to Rajinikanth’s praise, she added, “Ayyyyyyoooo!!! Don’t you understand?!” Her statements highlight continued frustration over lack of accountability in Tamil cinema despite multiple women sharing their experiences.

Check out Chinmayi Sripada’s post here

For God’s sake ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ P.S.: Men in such power in cinema transitioning to politics completely turning a deaf ear to women who come on record to say they were molested by “his uncle-mentor” must remind women who vote – that men will never be on our side. The weirdest thing -… https://t.co/KB7VNAevu5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 14, 2026

Chinmayi Sripada’s role in #MeToo

Chinmayi became one of Tamil Nadu’s first prominent figures to speak publicly against sexual harassment in film industry. In 2018 she supported women accusing Radha Ravi, president of South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU), of misconduct.

After her outspoken stance, she was removed from the union, sparking solidarity from fellow artistes including Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vishal Dadlani.

About Vairamuthu controversy

Since 2018, Vairamuthu has faced allegations from over 17 women, all of which he denies calling them slander. His selection for 2025 Jnanpith Award reignited debates around the intersection of political influence and accountability.

Public backlash intensified after his remarks on religious figures and longstanding perception that powerful men shielded him from scrutiny. Chinmayi’s criticism reflects wider frustration among activists and victims in Tamil cinema.

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