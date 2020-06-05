Zee5’s latest offering Chintu Ka Birthday premiered today, June 5, and got hit by piracy site Tamilrockers on the day of its release. The Hindi war drama is produced by comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Gursimran Khamba of All India Bakchod under their banner Final Draft. Chintu Ka Birthday features Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa and Vedant Chibber. The war film tells the story of a 6-year-old boy named Chintu, who is stuck in Iraq with his family during Saddam Hussain’s fall in April 2004. Also Read - Chintu Ka Birthday Movie Review: Vinay Pathak And Tillotama Shome Bring a Big Surprise

Chintu Ka Birthday is now available on Telegram, MovieRulz, and more sites in HD quality. The war film was screened at the 2019 Jagran Film Festival and was supposed to be screened at the 2018 MAMI Film Festival but was dropped out of it after a sexual harassment allegation against one of its producer’s Khamba during the Me Too movement. Also Read - Choked Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

In just 83 minutes, debutant writer-directors Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh narrate a story that is at once an account of harrowing wartime through an innocent’s eyes and a taut suspense drama that justifies every second written into its runtime. Also Read - Ponmagal Vandhal Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.