Chiranjeevi Criticises Mansoor Ali Khan For His Derogatory Remarks on Trisha: ‘They Reek Of Perversion’

The latest to join the bandwagon is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi who has strongly condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's comments.

Trisha reposted Chiranjeevi’s post. (File)

Chiranjeevi On Mansoor Ali Khan: Mansoor Ali Khan is facing a lot of backlash over his “bedroom scene” and “rape” remarks about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. Among those who have chided Khan are Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and actress Malavika Mohanan.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi who has strongly condemned Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments. The legend of Telugu Cinema posted on X: My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.

My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2023

Trisha reposted Chiranjeevi’s post with the quote: Thank you Chiru Sir.

For the unversed, Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan recently starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo in which they played important roles but did not share any screen time.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews went viral on social media in which he allegedly made “offensive remarks” against Trisha. He said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes, and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shooting in Kashmir.”

Following the hullabaloo, Mansoor issued a lengthy statement to present his stand.

