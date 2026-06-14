Chiranjeevi explains why Ram Charan starrer Peddi to enjoy wider acceptance than Dangal

Chiranjeevi has praised Ram Charan’s Peddi and compared it with Dangal, explaining why he believes the film could reach a wider audience.

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Chiranjeevi (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has been full of praise for his son Ram Charan’s latest film Peddi along with Janhvi Kapoor. In a recent conversation, he drew interesting comparisons between the film and Aamir Khan’s Dangal, while explaining why he feels Peddi could connect with an even broader audience. His comments have sparked new discussions amid the controversy among fans about the film’s reach and impact.

Chiranjeevi compares Peddi with Dangal

In a recent conversation with Buchi Babu Sana, Chiranjeevi shared that while Dangal is a powerful family sports drama with a strong emotional core, Peddi stands apart for its rustic storytelling rooted in rural life. He noted that both films carry meaningful messages, but Peddi connects more closely with village culture and real-life struggles.

He shared, “Why wouldn’t I do such films if they came to me? I have the capability and confidence to perform in them. But such stories have to come my way first.’ When films like Dangal and Chak De! India came out in Hindi, I admired those performances and wished such stories would come to me. But directors have to bring that kind of content. Now Peddi has arrived in a similar sports backdrop.”

Why Peddi may reach wider audiences

Chiranjeevi shared that Peddi has a universal emotional appeal that goes beyond language and region. He feels the film’s storytelling style allows it to travel across different audiences, much like successful sports dramas in the past. He said, “Peddi creates awareness while also motivating people. In a way, it is an educational film for governments, children, and parents. It makes the audience think. While those are classic sports dramas, ‘Peddi’ is a rustic drama rooted in village life. It is a story of people connected to the soil. That’s why I feel it will enjoy greater longevity and wider acceptance.”

He mentioned that films rooted in culture often tend to stay longer in the audience’s memory. According to him, the strength of Peddi lies in its simplicity and relatability. The film is not just about sport, but also about identity, growth, and the environment that shapes a person. This, he believes, makes it more accessible to a wider audience.

Chiranjeevi being proud of Ram Charan’s performance

Chiranjeevi did not hold back in praising Ram Charan’s dedication to the role. He said the actor has put in immense effort to bring authenticity to the character of Peddi. He added that seeing his son in such a performance-heavy role made him proud as both a father and an actor. He also revealed that, “Such a story came to Ram Charan. It is the kind of opportunity I missed, and he received it. That’s why people are saying Ram Charan has surpassed Chiranjeevi. I wholeheartedly agree with them. As a father, I am extremely proud. But as an actor, I have to accept it with a little difficulty.”

Peddi was released on June 4, 2026, and has grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide in its first 10 days, emerging as one of the biggest box office performers of 2026.