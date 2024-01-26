Home

Chiranjeevi’s First Statement After Being Conferred With Padma Vibhushan: ‘Indebted to PM Narendra Modi…’

Megastar Chiranjeevi releases a video message on Friday morning, a night after being conferred with India's second-highest civillian award - Padma Vibhushan. Here's his full statement.

Mumbai: Actor Chiranjeevi was among the 34 recipients of the Padma Awards this year. The megastar of the Telugu film industry took to his social media accounts to release an official statement after being conferred with India’s second-highest civilian award. The actor mentioned how he’s overwhelmed with all the love and respect his audience has given him in his 45-year-long career. Chiranjeevi also thanked PM Narendra Modi in his special message. He remained humble and talked about his ‘little’ contribution to the Indian cinema and how he has been bestowed with such prestigious honour for the same.

The actor, who is known for his towering presence on the big screen, also thanked his family and friends for supporting him throughout his journey. Chiranjeevi said, “I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough (sic).” The actor went on to talk about his giving back to society for all the love and kindness that they have given him for years. Chiranjeevi talked about his charity work and said, “On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes (sic).”

The popular actor expressed his gratitude to the Indian government. He further said, “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government of India and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind (sic).”

Chiranjeevi, known for his movies Bhola Shankar, Waltair Veerayya, Godfather, Acharya, Shankar Dada MBBS, Indra, Khaidi No. 150, Vijetha, Hitler and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy among others, was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award in 2006. However, he left the movies after that and launched his political career. The actor then got back to the movies in 2017 with Khaidi No 150. Apart from Chiranjeevi, veteran actor Vyjayanthimala, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup and composer Pyarelal Sharma have also been conferred with Padma Awards on the even of Republic Day 2024.

Our congratulations to Chiranjeevi, his family and fans!

