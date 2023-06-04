Home

Chiranjeevi Issues Clarification After Reports Claim he Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Chiranjeevi recently issued a statement when certain media reports claimed he was diagnosed with Cancer.

Chiranjeevi Issues Clarification on His Cancer Diagnosis: Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema who has a crazy fandom in South India. The 67-year-old is still the same energetic actor as he continues to entertain the audiences with his power-packed action scenes and dance moves. Chiranjeevi’s charisma and swagger remains the same, even though his son Ram Charan is winning all the accolades and global recognition post RRR. Any update on the Waltair Veerayya actor makes it to the headlines of entertainment tabloids. Recently reports about the veteran actor’s Cancer diagnosis broke the internet. Now, Chiranjeevi has issued a clarification on the news concerning his health.

కొద్ది సేపటి క్రితం నేనొక క్యాన్సర్ సెంటర్ ని ప్రారంభించిన సందర్భంగా క్యాన్సర్ పట్ల అవగాహన పెరగాల్సిన అవసరం గురించి మాట్లాడాను. రెగ్యులర్ గా మెడికల్ టెస్టులు చేయించుకుంటే క్యాన్సర్ రాకుండా నివారించవచ్చు అని చెప్పాను. నేను అలర్ట్ గా వుండి కొలోన్ స్కోప్ టెస్ట్… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

CHIRANJEEVI CLARIFIES REPORTS ABOUT HIS CANCER DIAGNOSIS

The megastar wrote, “A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer centre. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, ‘If I hadn’t done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer’. That’s why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening.” He further added, “But some media organizations did not understand this properly and started publishing web articles saying, ‘I got cancer’ and ‘I survived due to treatment’. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also, an appeal to such journalists: don’t write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt (folded hands emoji).”

