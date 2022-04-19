Acharya Director Promises Visual Treat: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya that is set for April 29 worldwide opening will see the father son duo together. The action packed thriller-drama directed by Koratala Siva is going to be a visual spectacle, claims the filmmaker. Ahead of the film’s release the director recently opened up about the cast, making and expectations regarding his magnum opus. Check out this BTS picture from Acharya sets:Also Read - Mahesh Babu Buys a Swanky Audi e-tron Worth Rs 1.19 Crore, Fans Say Two Brands!

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Bring A Visual Spectacle!

In an interview, Siva stated that the Telugu thriller-drama with high-octane action is a larger than life story. According to the filmmaker, the film will be a visual treat for fans and moviegoers because of its necessary commercial elements. Referring to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan‘s scenes to be the main highlights, Siva said, “Fans will enjoy the combination scenes of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.”Check out this post by Chiranjeevi: Also Read - KGF 2 Beats Baahubali 2, Sanju, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai With First Weekend Collection - Yash Wins Box Office

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Also Read - Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut Feels KGF Star Yash is The New Angry Young Man Post Big B!

Acharya Has a Stellar Cast!

Acharya‘s pre-release event is expected to happen on April 23. The film’s theatrical trailer has already heightened the hype and excitement around the Telugu action saga. RRR fame Ram Charan who plays Siddha in the film will be paired opposite Radhe-Shyam actor Pooja Hegde. Kajal Aggarwal has been cast opposite Chiranjeevi, with other prominent actors in Acharya.

For more updates check out this space.