Chiranjeevi opens up about pressure to drink alcohol in film industry, reveals why he refused

Chiranjeevi recalls facing pressure to drink alcohol and throw parties to get film offers, says 'I am a Hanuman bhakt'

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/chiranjeevi-opens-up-about-pressure-to-drink-alcohol-in-film-industry-reveals-why-he-refused-8549044/ Copy

Chiranjeevi (PC -Instagram)

Becoming a successful actor often comes with several challenges, and megastar Chiranjeevi’s journey was no different. Before making a name for himself in Telugu cinema, the actor faced pressure to follow certain social habits to build connections in the film industry. He recently recalled how people once encouraged him to drink alcohol and host parties if he wanted to meet influential people and get acting opportunities.

Speaking at the concluding event of the Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India) campaign in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi shared an incident from his early days in Chennai. He also spoke about how an important piece of advice from an industry senior helped him stay focused on his dream of becoming an actor.

Chiranjeevi recalls being encouraged to drink alcohol and throw parties

Chiranjeevi went back nearly 48 years to when he was a 22-year-old aspiring actor training at a film institute in Chennai. Recalling those days, he said, “48 years ago, a 22-year-old man named Prasad was training at the film institute to become a hero.”

The actor shared that he once visited Pondy Bazaar with a friend to have tea. During the visit, they came across some junior artistes and other people from the film industry. Noticing that he appeared nervous, a few people suggested that he have beer and relax. However, Chiranjeevi made it clear that he did not drink alcohol.

He further revealed that they told him drinking and hosting parties were common practices in the film industry. They also suggested that socialising with people could help him get better film opportunities. “They told me it was so common in the film industry. Told me I must also throw parties to socialise, which would lead to good opportunities. They told me it was the norm. I told them I am an Anjaneyaswami (Hanuman) bhakt and couldn’t do these things,” the actor recalled.

Chiranjeevi also said that some people questioned whether he had the confidence to become a hero, pointing out that many others were also trying to enter the film industry.

Industry senior’s advice helped Chiranjeevi stay focused

The conversation left Chiranjeevi uncomfortable, and he decided to leave the place. He recalled that he never visited Pondy Bazaar again. The actor also spoke about an important suggestion he received from a senior person in the film industry. The person advised him to avoid distractions, concentrate on his work and remain committed to his dream.

Recalling how the advice changed his approach, Chiranjeevi said, “I was advised to focus on my work and become an actor, to put on blinders, if I wanted to achieve what I set out to do. That inspired me. I never returned to Pondy Bazaar. My focus remained only on my future. And now, years later, I am standing in front of you as Megastar,” he said, receiving cheers from the audience.

At the same event, Chiranjeevi also urged young people not to abandon friends who are struggling with drug addiction. He encouraged them to stand by such individuals and help them seek professional treatment at rehabilitation centres.

Born Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao, Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978 with K Vasu’s Telugu film Pranam Khareedu. He later made his Tamil debut in 1981 with K Balachander’s 47 Natkal.

Between 2008 and 2015, the actor took a break from films to focus on his political career. He returned to the big screen in 2017 with Khaidi No. 150.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He has Vishwambhara and Kaaka lined up. The megastar will also make his OTT debut with Netflix’s upcoming talk show, Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse.