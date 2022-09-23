Chiranjeevi Reveals Salman Khan Did Godfather For Free: Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather is all about action, thrills and visual spectacle for the audiences. The Tollywood megastar is back-in-action with the official remake of the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal starrer political thriller Lucifer. While Mohanlal’s movie directed by PrithviraJ Sukumaran starred the director-actor himself along with Vivek Oberoi and other in pivotal roles. Chiranjeevi’s Mohan Raja directorial has South sensation Nayanthara as the female protagonist. The Mohanlal starrer crime-drama is also in the news due to the extended grand cameo by Salman Khan.

CHIRANJEEVI SAYS ASLAMAN KHAN WILL ONLY DO FILMS FOR LOVE

Chirtanjeevi expressed his gratitude towards the Bollywood actor for doing a cameo in his movie. He hailed the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor for not even charging a single penny for his extended cameo. Salman is seen along with Prabhu Deva and Chiranjeevi in the Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song released on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The trio are up for some groovy dance moves in this peppy party number. In a recent interview the Tollywood actor stated, “He will only do films for love. Hats off to Salman bhai. We love you.”

CHECK OUT CHIRANJEEVI’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger-3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan directed by Kabir Khan.

