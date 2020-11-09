Popular Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi on Monday, November 9 said he had tested positive for coronavirus. He took to social media to share is coronavirus news. He tweeted, “Took a test for COVID before resuming ‘Acharya’ shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update on my recovery soon”. Also Read - Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Capital City Shatters Record With 7,745 New Cases, Every 6th Person Tests Positive



Chiranjeevi had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao only two days ago. On Saturday, Chiranjeevi along with fellow actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met Rao and all three were seen without masks in television news reports.

Actor Nagendra Babu, Chiranjeevi’s younger brother and comedy shows’ judge, had also tested positive recently but recovered. Babu had also donated his blood plasma.