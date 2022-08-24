Chiranjeevi Turns Cheerleader For Ram Charan And Allu Arjun: A throwback video of Pushpa fame Allu Arjun and RRR actor Ram Charan grooving together as kids is going big time viral on social media and what makes it even more special is south India megastar Chiranjeevi cheering for the boys! In the video ‘Godfather’ actor Chiranjeevi turned cheerleader for his son Ram Charan and Allu Arjun as they danced along with few other children in an old video. Chiranjeevi, who was thrilled, pushed his son to dance and cheered joyously in the background.Also Read - Allu Arjun Leads The Biggest Indian Parade In New York as Grand Marshal

Both Ram Charan and Allu Arjun can be seen swaying to the music in the video, which reportedly dates back to the 1990s. Sitting behind the kids, a young Chiranjeevi can be seen in a green t-shirt and black shorts, while Ram Charan is dressed in black slacks and a purple turtleneck hoodie. In the viral video an over-enthusiastic Chiranjeevi encouraged his son to dance and can be heard saying: “Charan, come, come, come….”Chiranjeevi also imitated Charan’s walk from behind, giving the crowd a rare sight.

Watch The Viral Video



In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ram Charan was asked about the same video. He said, ‘They forced me to dance. They had pushed me. They said, ‘You also dance, you also dance’. I didn’t want that video to surface.’

On the work front, Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of his Telugu film God Father, a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film marks the Telugu debut of Salman Khan in an extended cameo.