Superstar Chiranjeevi, who is currently in Udaipur for her niece Niharika Konidela‘s wedding with Chaitanya JV, took to his social media account to wish the couple ahead of her wedding. The emotional post shared by Chiranjeevi has a throwback adorable photo of him carrying baby Niharika on his arms. He also shared a recent selfie from her pre-wedding festivities. Also Read - Bride Niharika Konidela Copies Kriti Sanon's Green Gown by Shantanu & Nikhil at Her Sangeet Ceremony in Udaipur - See Pics

The post shows a beautiful bond between Chiranjeevi and bride Niharika. The legendary actor gave his blessings to the bride-to-be and groom-to-be and captioned the post, “My best wishes and blessings to the prospective couple in this auspicious moment of putting our little Niharika, who has grown in our hands, in the hands of Chaitanya. God bless you (sic)!” Also Read - Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV’s Wedding: Everything You Need to Know About Them, Ceremonies And Pictures

Niharika Konidela’s father, Naga Babu also shared two pictures from his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony which took place at their home in Hyderabad. He captioned: “His Love Transcends all the Borders of Time and Age. His smile Transforms every Event into a Celebration @chiranjeevikonidela. The Day of the Bride @niharikakonidela (sic).”

The social media is full of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s pictures as the couple is all set to tie a knot on December 9, 2020. The pictures from their Sangeet ceremony at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace have gone viral. The pre-wedding festivities have been attended by South superstars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and veteran actor Chiranjeevi. Hashtag #NisChay is in top trends because of the pictures and videos from the ceremony are circulating on internet.

