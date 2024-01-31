Home

Chiranjeevi’s Photo in White Pattu Pancha Displays on Times Square After Padma Vibhushan Honour

Chiranjeevi’s picture was exhibited at Times Square, New York by fans to celebrate his Padma Vibushan honour. The picture is being widely circulated on all social media platforms

The Indian government honoured megastar Chiranjeevi with the Padma Vibhushan on January 25th in recognition of his contributions to Indian film. One of his biggest fans, Kundavarapu Srinivas Naidu, honoured the actor by having his photo displayed in Times Square, New York. It is a few days following the ‘Padma Vibhshan’ award that the mega star’s photo on Times Square went viral. He was seen wearing a white pattu pancha outfit on Times Square. The message on the billboard read, “Congratulations Megastar Chiranjeevi garu for achieving India’s most prestigious and highest civilian award – Padma Vibhushan (sic).”

Chiranjeevi’s Photo on Times Square Goes Viral:

Chiranjeevi’s fans dropped heart-eyes and flowers in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Super 😍😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Chiranjeevi Garu making us proud.” The third user said, “We love you Chiranjeevi Garu.” Celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, and Mammootty, in addition to the actor’s many admirers, hailed him on social media when he was awarded the honour. His family members, including Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, and others shared heartfelt wishes on social media, while several filmmakers paid him a personal visit.

Chiranjeevi was also bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 2006, making this his second Padma Award. Another aspect of Chiranjeevi’s fame is his philanthropic endeavours. He established the Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks and the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) in 1998. It rose to become the top recipient of blood and ocular donations in the state. Additionally, he assisted those employed in the film business who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 outbreak in getting back on their feet.

Throughout his decades-long career, Chiranjeevi acted in over 160 Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. His final appearance was in the Tamil film Vedalam’s remake, Bholaa Shankar, starring Meher Ramesh. He will shortly begin filming Vishwambhara alongside Vasshista Mallidi, the director of Bimbisara. UV Creations is producing the movie, which is probably going to hit theatres during Sankranti 2025.

