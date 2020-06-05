Netflix‘s latest offering Choked premiered today, June 5, and got hit by piracy site Tamilrockers on the day of its release. The Anurag Kashyap directorial, starring Saiyami Kher, is now available on Telegram, MovieRulz, and more sites in HD quality. Choked is a story set in the demonitisation period when the Indian government banned the use of then-existing Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes and the currency turned into mere paper in one night. The film has received good reviews from the critics. Kashyap’s style of filmmaking where a subtle dig on the system and the effect of government’s random decisions on the general public is visible. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai boasts off some good acting skills with Saiyami’s performance being extremely captivating and real. Also Read - Ponmagal Vandhal Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Choked also features Amruta Subhash, who was also seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. She plays the role of Saiyami's neighbour who is the one breaking the news of demonitisation to her right when she has started to cherish her fortune after receiving packets of now-banned notes from the 'choked' drainage of her kitchen.

While it’s a regular offense by the website to leak the latest movies being released, this time the viewers who have not subscribed to Netflix are the ones being targetted and lured to watch the film for free.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.