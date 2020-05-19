Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 5. The film features Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The streaming giant Netflix shared the first look of the suspense drama. In the poster, a couple can be seen standing inside a house with their kid picture in the background. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok Slammed For Allegedly Promoting Hinduphobia, Netizens Call For Its Ban

The film explores the 'precarious balance between money, secrets, and the truth'. In the film, Kher plays the role of a middle-class bank cashier, Sarita Pillai, while Mathew plays the role of good-for-nothing struggling musician husband Sushant Pillai.

Sharing the post, it wrote, “What money gives, it can also take. Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72, starring @SaiyamiKher and Roshan Matthew!” (sic)

Take a look at the poster here:

Talking about the film, Anurag told Mid-Day, “The film is close to my heart. It is about relationships, and the precarious balance between truth, power and money. It is the story of a strong-willed, middle-class housewife who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life.”

He said in a statement, “Kashyap said in a mailed statement. “It is the story of a strong-willed middle-class housewife, who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life. It is about relationships — and the precarious balance between truth, power and money. I am thrilled to be able to bring Choked to the world with Netflix, a place that is home to diverse and incredible stories.”

Talking about her character, Saiyami Kher said, “Sarita is a 30-year-old middle-class woman. She is the sole breadwinner, she is overworked and frustrated, yet tenacious and always scheming to build ‘that dream’. At one level Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully weaved the complexities of this middle-class family. And I thank Anurag for trusting me with Sarita and letting me bring her to life. Working on the film has been a life changing experience for me.”

Mathew said, “Sushant is defeated, disgruntled, insecure, and suspicious, which made him very exciting to play. He was written beautifully by Nihit, and Anurag sir brought to him a unique kind of sensitivity that only he could. I’m lucky and proud to have been part of this film.”

Choked also marks the fourth collaboration of Netflix with Anurag Kashyap. Earlier, Anurag worked on several original series such as Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, and directed multi episodes of Sacred Games.