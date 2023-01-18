Home

Entertainment

‘Choose RRR or Don’t Choose it…’ Jr NTR Speaks to Foreign Media About Indian Jury Not Selecting RRR For Oscars

‘Choose RRR or Don’t Choose it…’ Jr NTR Speaks to Foreign Media About Indian Jury Not Selecting RRR For Oscars

Jr NTR was speaking to the international media when he seemingly took a dig at RRR not being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars and yet getting all the recognition.

'Choose RRR or Don't Choose it...' Jr NTR Speaks to Foreign Media About Indian Jury Not Selecting RRR For Oscars (Photo: AP)

RRR might be getting a lot of worldwide recognition amid its campaign for an Oscar nomination but fans back at home were not happy when it was not sent as India’s official entry to the Academy by the jury. Months after Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show was sent to the Oscars by the Indian jury in the Best Foreign Language Film category, RRR actor Jr NTR speaks to the foreign media about the same.

RRR won the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Critics Choice Awards last week and speaking to Variety soon after that, the actor said he’s proud of his film whether or not it was sent to the Oscars by the Indian jury. Jr NTR said the ‘panel knows the best’ when asked why he thinks Chello Show was selected over RRR. “I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting down there knows what they do the best,” he said.

The actor added that RRR has done its job in representing India worldwide and he is satisfied with just that. “Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud,” he said.

Jr NTR has essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The film narrates the journey of two revolutionaries from South India in fighting the British Raj. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran among others play important roles in the film.