Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Review: This Suspense Thriller on Netflix Has Love Story, Revenge And More!

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga review: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's heist-hijack thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' released on Netflix on March 24, 2023.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga FIRST Review: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, a Netflix release, backed by Maddock films and helmed by Ajay Singh, is a lot more than just a diamond heist thriller. It is a love story and a revenge drama. The movie stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles while Sharad Kelkar, Priyanka Karunakarana, and Farooq Azad play pivotal roles.

The film begins with Sunny Kaushal as Ankit, a mysterious businessman wooing air hostess Neha, played by Yami Gautam. The duo soon finds love and starts living together, and one fine day, Neha announces that she is pregnant. Ankit proposes and they plan their future ahead BUT…

Soon Ankit’s shady past catches up to him, he owes people to diamond smugglers and they are relentless in the pursuit of their money or diamond back. During doctor’s visits, goons attack Neha and Ankit, which results in Neha losing her baby.

Scared for her life, and Ankit’s life, Neha agrees to pay the goons back, by agreeing to their plan of stealing a diamond consignment and heading to India from middle-east, the consignment belongs to the home minister of India. Neha and Ankit make the plan but it goes side-ways when the plane is hijacked by a radical terrorist group. Amidst of hijack, Ankit manages to switch the real diamonds with fake ones, but he is caught by the terrorist, who plants a bomb on him during this tussle, an air officer played by Indraneil Sengupta onboard manages to kill all the terrorists, even before landing.

On the ground, Raw officer Shaikh aka Sharad Kelkar is appointed to handle the situation, and once the plane land, everyone rushes to the terminal. Shaikh commands his troops to defuse the bomb and retrieve the bodies of dead terrorists.

But the bomb is a fake, there are bodies of dead terrorists, the officer who shot the terrorist is missing, and all the diamonds—both real and fake—are also gone. Everyone is in for a big shock. And once the diamonds are gone and everyone is scrambling to figure out the solution, one startling revelation after another is made public, leaving everyone stunned and breathless.

Rating: 3.5 stars

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will surprise you, and leave you satisfied with the ending!

