Famous Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack on December 11 and is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He has undergone an angioplasty procedure and is now stable and has also been shifted to the normal ward for further care. Director Ahmed Khan confirmed the news while talking to India.com. Remo is currently admitted to the ICU and his wife is with him. Also Read - Kapil Dev Health: Riteish Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Other Celebs Pray For Legendary Cricketer

Choreographer Raghav Juyal also told us, “I am aware of Remo sir’s health. He is absolutely fine. He didn’t undergo any surgery, only angioplasty was done. There’s no need to worry.” Also Read - Deepti Naval on Undergoing Angioplasty After Heart Attack: I Will be Going Back as a Happier Person

Remo’s wife Lizelle D’Souza had taken to Instagram stories 14 hours ago where she shared a cute selfie with Remo and captioned it as: “Stop messing around’. The couple have two sons Dhruv D’Souza and Gabriel D’Souza. Lizelle told Indian Express, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important.”

Remo directed Race 3 which bombed at the Box Office. The film featured Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead along with other actors like Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

He also directed ABCD Franchise titled Street Dancer 3D which retained some of the original casts including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and added Nora Fatehi, Salman Yusuff Khan and Varthika Jha.

The director has judged many dance reality shows.

We wish him a speedy recovery.