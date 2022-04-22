Choti Bachi Ho Kya Viral Video: Tiger Shroff’s famous dialogue from his debut film Heropanti ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ has gone viral. There are several memes on the same that has been circulating on the internet and we can’t keep calm and create our own version every time we talk to our friends. As Heropanti 2 is releasing on April 29, fans have been recreating their ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ moment and you won’t believe, Tiger Shroff, too, was a part of it. At the launch of Whistle Baja 2.0 song today, the audience went ga ga over Tiger Shroff’s Choti Bachi Ho Kya dialogue. As requested, the actor said it loud and left everyone laughing heartily. Tiger’s full dialogue from 2014’s Heropanti is ‘Choti bachi ho kya? Samajh nahi aata? Kuch ho jata toh?’ He scolded Kriti Sanon in the film.Also Read - Disha Patani Trolled For Hot Picture in Sultry Monokini, Netizens Use Tiger Shroff's Memes to Say 'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya'!

The upcoming film is getting more and more exciting with each passing day. If you thought Whistle Baja 2.0 tunes would make you nostalgic, there’s some amazing surprise Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Groove to The Beats of 'Dafa Kar' - Watch BTS Video

Watch Tiger Shroff recreating Choti Bachi Ho Kya in viral video

That’s how we do it 💯💯@iTIGERSHROFF , the only one who can do full justice to the #ChotiBachiHoKya dialogue! pic.twitter.com/oocPCKKrw7 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 22, 2022

Also Read - 'Logic of The Character Matter More Than Anything': Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Laila in Heropanti 2

#ChotiBachiHoKya

Tiger shroff is on fire wow

Great to see him pic.twitter.com/Y0Ugtt7NRB — Ignore negativity (@Prashanth1394) April 22, 2022

Tiger Shroff has all his friends, I am also a big fan of him and in this way his fresh memories are always with all of us.#chotibachihokya pic.twitter.com/cBdliuRlR6 — Nibba🎁 (@YourWishhh) April 22, 2022



Interestingly, the memefest comes ahead of the release of the movie’s sequel Heropanti 2 on April 29. Several brands including Zomato hopped on the bandwagon to trend Choti Bachi Ho Kya jokes.

har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya — zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2022

Heropanti 2’s Whistle Baja 2.0 song was launched on April 22 at Gaiety cinemas. Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his action-packed film Heropanti 2. The film directed by Ahmed Khan will be released in theatres on April 29.