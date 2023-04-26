Home

Entertainment

‘Chotu Motu’ Song From Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Inappropriate For Kids: The Early Childhood Association

‘Chotu Motu’ Song From Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Inappropriate For Kids: The Early Childhood Association

A song titled 'Chotu Motu' from Salman Khan's latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is not meant for kids' viewing, say The Early Childhood Association in an open letter to the music artistes and lyricists.

Salman Khan's under fire for the song in his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Photo: Movie)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan controversy: Salman Khan’s latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got involved in a new controversy amid trolling and extremely negative reviews. The film features a song titled ‘Let’s Dance Chotu Motu’ which is essentially just a few popular nursery rhymes grouped together to pass off as a song. The Early Childhood Association (ECA) has now issued an open letter against the ‘senseless usage of nursery rhymes’ in Bollywood songs mentioning the number from Salman’s film which is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin.

The song features Salman and other actors from the movie dancing to nursery rhymes like ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’, ‘Jack and Jill’, and ‘Humpty Dumpty’. But, the purpose of using the rhymes and why the actors are using them as a celebratory number – is unclear. In totality, it looks like a number that probably had no use in a film and the audience could have done without it.

You may like to read

“WHAT MESSAGE ARE WE SENDING TO KIDS?”

In its open letter addressed to ‘all lyricists and music directors’, the association mentions that Bollywood should stop using kids’ rhymes to get attention for their films. They highlight how most of these rhymes are not celebratory and don’t include a sense of empathy rather they mock vulnerability of the others. A part of the letter reads: “The curriculum focusses on empathy and yet you have songs like Humpty Dumpty and Jack and Jill who have fallen and instead of feeling sad for them here they are all dancing and happy. What message are we sending to children about empathy, caring, and other socio-emotional development? (sic).”

It further reads, “I don’t think these lyricists and music directors are aware that these rhymes are not actually nursery rhymes, they are actually snide songs used to comment on rivals and kings. Like Humpty Dumpty is about King Richard III who was supposed to be humpbacked and defeated in a battle in 1485 (sic).”

WHY IS SALMAN KHAN USING ‘SENSELESS RHYMING’?

The association mentions Salman Khan and highlights his popularity and influential personality. It says the actor should think before ‘glorifying’ something which is dated. “At a time when parents and schools are trying to move away from these senseless age-old rhymes, here comes a movie that glorifies it! Salman Khan has a huge fan following among children. It means that these senseless rhymes are going to be played by moms as they feed their children and in birthday parties (sic),” it reads.

The Early Childhood Association is an Indian association for primary education and research. It is run by teachers, businessmen and women, authors, and other experts in the education sectors to empower parents and children to educate them about holistic development of kids.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is under fire for its blatant sexism and an unruly narrative in which Salman plays the hero romancing Pooja Hegde, who even in the film, essays the role of a woman half his age. There are other problems with the film too and you can read our review for the same.

Your thoughts on the open letter?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.