Chris Affleck, mother of Academy Award winners Ben and Casey Affleck, dies at 83 due to pancreatic cancer

Chris Affleck, the mother of Academy Award-winning actors Ben and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83. Remembered for her dedication to education and her family's achievements, she leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/chris-affleck-mother-of-academy-award-winners-ben-and-casey-affleck-dies-at-83-due-to-pancreatic-cancer-8482653/ Copy

Chris Affleck, mother of Ben and Casey Affleck, passes away at 81 (PC: Twitter)

Chris Anne Affleck the mother of Academy Award-winning actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83. Although she died peacefully in her sleep on June 2 her family shared the news nearly two months later through an obituary. Her death came after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Beyond being known as the mother of two Hollywood stars, Chris built a meaningful life as a teacher civil rights advocate and dedicated parent. Those who knew her remember her not only for raising two successful actors but also for the compassion, resilience and commitment she showed throughout her life.

Chris Affleck’s cause of death revealed

According to the obituary shared by her family Chris Affleck died after battling pancreatic cancer. She was diagnosed with the illness in December and doctors reportedly told her she had about six months to live. Despite the difficult diagnosis she continued spending meaningful time with her loved ones and focused on creating lasting memories during her final months. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2. Her family chose to announce the news later giving themselves time to grieve privately before sharing the loss publicly.

️ Ben and Casey Affleck Mourn Their Mother Chris Anne Affleck died on June 2 at age 83 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December. Given six months to live, she fulfilled her final wish by attending grandson Atticus’ high school graduation on May 31, then died… pic.twitter.com/IFmvplV5Ql — Knowledge Ocean News (@marlin_wizard) July 24, 2026

What was Chris Affleck’s last wish?

One of the most touching details shared in the obituary was Chris Affleck’s final wish. She hoped to attend her grandson’s high school graduation before her passing. Just days before her death she was able to celebrate that important family milestone. She attended the graduation ceremony on May 31 surrounded by her loved ones. Two days later she passed away peacefully making the occasion one of her final cherished memories with her family.

Who was Chris Affleck?

Chris Affleck was born in New York City in 1942 and dedicated much of her life to education. She spent 35 years working as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. Her commitment extended beyond the classroom. During the civil rights movement she taught literacy classes in Mississippi as part of Freedom Summer and also participated in protests against the Vietnam War.

Friends and family remembered her as someone who believed deeply in equality education and community service. She also made history as one of the first women from Radcliffe College to receive a Harvard diploma after the university officially recognized graduates from the former women’s college.

Chris Affleck’s personal life

Chris married Timothy Affleck and welcomed their first son Ben in 1972 followed by Casey in 1975. The family later settled in Massachusetts where she balanced teaching with raising her children.

After Chris and Timothy divorced when Ben was 12 she continued supporting both sons as they pursued careers in acting. Even before they became internationally known she encouraged their interests and stood by them throughout their journey in the entertainment industry.

How Casey helped Ben and Casey enter Hollywood?

Chris Affleck also had an unexpected connection that helped introduce her sons to the film industry. During her time at Harvard one of her roommates was casting director Patty Collins. That relationship opened early opportunities that helped Ben and Casey begin acting at a young age.

Over the years Chris proudly attended several major events with her sons including the 1998 Academy Awards when Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were nominated for Best Original Screenplay and won Oscar for cult classic Good Will Hunting. Meanwhile, Casey Affleck won his first Academy Award for Best Actor at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, for his powerful performance in Manchester by the Sea.