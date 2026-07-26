Chris Brown pleads guilty over London nightclub bottle attack, to be sentenced in…

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2023 London nightclub incident, with the case now moving to sentencing after prosecutors dropped the more serious charges following his plea.

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Chris Brown admits guilt in London nightclub bottle attack (PC: Twitter)

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty in a UK court in connection with a 2023 altercation at a London nightclub, bringing a major development in a case that has been closely followed for months. The singer admitted to the charge of affray during a hearing, leading prosecutors to withdraw several more serious charges against him. His sentencing has now been scheduled for October. The latest court proceedings have once again placed Brown’s legal history in the spotlight, even as he continues to remain one of the biggest names in the global music industry.

Chris Brown changes his plea in UK court

Chris Brown appeared before Southwark Crown Court on Friday and changed his earlier plea by admitting guilt to affray. The case is linked to an incident that took place at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district in February 2023. According to prosecutors, Brown allegedly struck music producer Abraham Diaw on the head with a bottle during a confrontation inside the crowded nightclub.

Authorities claimed surveillance cameras captured the incident in front of several people present at the venue. Brown had previously denied the allegations. However, after pleading guilty to affray, prosecutors agreed to drop the more serious charges of assault, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, identified as a bottle.

Friend Omololu Akinlolu also pleads guilty

Brown’s friend and vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, also admitted guilt to the affray charge during the same hearing. The official charge stated, “Chris Brown and Omololu Akinlolu on February 19, 2023 used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.” Both men had originally been expected to stand trial later this year before entering their guilty pleas.

Prosecutors describe the nightclub incident

Following the hearing, senior Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor Claire Campbell described the incident in a statement. She said, “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim’s head twice.” Campbell further alleged that Akinlolu joined the confrontation by punching the victim.

She added, “This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly with the police and partners across the criminal justice system to pursue cases like this and prove that no one is above the law.”

Bail and sentencing details of Chris Brown

After the incident, Brown left the United Kingdom. He was later arrested in May 2025 at a hotel in Manchester after travelling to the city for a concert. The singer was granted bail of 5 million pounds, allowing him to continue touring across Europe and North America. Following Friday’s hearing, he was released on bail once again.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26. The affray offence carries a maximum prison sentence of three years under UK law. After leaving the courthouse, Brown signed autographs for fans waiting outside.

Chris Brown’s career and previous legal issues

Chris Brown became a global music sensation after debuting in 2005 and has since won multiple Grammy Awards. He received his first Grammy for F.A.M.E. in 2011 and earned another in 2025 for 11:11 (Deluxe).

Despite his musical success, Brown has faced several legal controversies over the years. His most widely known case remains the 2009 assault of then-girlfriend pop-star Rihanna. He has also faced other arrests and legal investigations in the United States and Europe, including assault-related cases and a 2019 investigation in Paris that ended without charges being filed.