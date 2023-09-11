Home

Chris Evans Marries Girlfriend Alba Baptista In Hush-Hush Wedding: Report

Chris Evans reportedly invited his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner to his recently held low-key wedding with Alba Baptista.

Chris Evans-Alba Baptista get married. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans is no longer single. Yes, you heard it right! The Captain America actor exchanged vows with his Portuguese girlfriend, Alba Baptista, in an intimate wedding over the weekend. Going by a Page Six report, the couple got married on Saturday, September 9. Reportedly, the ceremony was held at their Boston house. The invitee list included the couple’s closest family members and friends. Reports further suggested that the wedding was an extremely tight-lipped affair with the guests signing an NDA. Additionally, the cell phones of the attendees were also taken away during the ceremony.

The groom’s Avengers co-stars including Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr, and Chris Hemsworth were also a witness to the beautiful nuptials. A string of photos of these three actors enjoying a meal together at a local restaurant in Boston are also doing rounds on social media, forcing netizens to believe further that they were a part of Chris Evans’ wedding. Meanwhile, the couple is yet to make an official announcement. Just a couple of hours after the news of the wedding broke on the internet, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were seen holding hands as they took a stroll in Central Park.

Chris Evans And Alba Baptista’s Relationship Timeline

The speculations of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista dating initially started doing rounds back in November 2022, after the couple was spotted by fans together. They made their relationship Insta official in February this year as the Fantastic Four actor dropped a couple of lovey-dovey photographs in the story section.

Previously, Chris Evans told People that he is actively looking for a life partner. He said, “That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

For the unversed, Alba Baptista is known for her work in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and the film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She was also named one of IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020.

Heartiest congratulations to the happy couple!

