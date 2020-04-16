Keeping fans on the edge with anticipation, Bollywood hunk Randeep Hooda‘s Hollywood debut in Sam Hargrave-directorial Extraction, recently had actor Chris Hemsworth gushing over his co-star. Set in India and shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the film is a Netflix original and features a 12-minute-long action sequence between Chris and Randeep. Also Read - These 4 Cities Account For More Than 50% of Coronavirus Deaths in the Country

In an interview with a leading news agency recently, Chris shared, "If I didn't have a partner like him, the scene wouldn't be all that special. It was the most exhausting action sequence I've ever shot. Sam Hargrave was strapped to the front of a car holding the camera himself and shooting the scene. Randeep and I rehearsed for several hours to get it right."

Elaborating on the same while giving a shout out to the Indian star, Sam said, "The idea was to give the audience a real-time feel, which is why the action sequence was shot in that way. The audience gets to see everything from Chris's or Randeep's viewpoint, as the scene unfolds."

Recently, Randeep shared a behind the scenes video of Extraction where he looks totally unrecognisable in a never-seen-before avatar. He captioned it, “Here’s a big shout out to the action team of #Extraction Weeks of rehearsals and some close calls, no cuts between sequences, sheer precision, the Director hanging on straps and even choking down on ropes along with action. ___ जाम होगे थे कती Shooting was like being on a roller coaster or maybe even a video game. Brutal but exhilarating! Here’s a big shout out to the action team of #Extraction (sic).”

Following the BTS video, Randeep dropped the Hindi trailer of the upcoming Netflix film. He captioned it, “Catch the Extraction Trailer now in Hindi. बहुत मज़ा आएगा ..ये लो हिंदी में भी ।। (It’s gonna be fun. Here you go in Hindi too) Premieres April 24, only on Netflix (sic).”

Bankrolled by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers, Extraction will premiere on Netflix on April 24.

Apart from this, Randeep has Prabhu Deva-directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city. Radhe is slated to hit the screens as Salman’s big Eid release this year.