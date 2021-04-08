Chris Hemsworth is playing the role of The God of Thunder in Marvel series for over a decade now. Currently, Hemsworth is shooting for the upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder. But what does it take to be Thor – The God of Thunder especially when gyms are closed due to coronavirus pandemic? Well, Chris Hemsworth has now answered all these questions. He has revealed what training for the film during the pandemic has taught him. Also Read - Fortnite to Launch Marvel-themed Season After App Store Ban

In an interview with The Telegraph, Hemsworth said that while he has never been as fit as he is now for the upcoming Marvel film, he heightened his health routine which otherwise came to a halt while being stuck at home during the pandemic. "This is probably the fittest and strongest I've been before all the Thors. Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts," the actor said. He also added that initially, he started working out too much as he could not figure out a formula to his pandemic workouts. "For years I probably overtrained. People who do muscle-building often don't realize it's a sport that shouldn't be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy," he said.

Recently, the actor had also shared a video on social media showcasing his intense workout session. Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.