Home

Entertainment

Chrisann Pereira Shares Horrific Experience From Sharjah Jail: ‘Made Coffee From Toilet Water’

Chrisann Pereira Shares Horrific Experience From Sharjah Jail: ‘Made Coffee From Toilet Water’

Chrisann Pereira recently shared her terrible experience from Sharjah jail as she penned an open letter to her well-wishers and family.

Chrisann Pereira Shares Horrific Experience From Sharjah Jail: 'Made Coffee From Toilet Water'

Chrisann Pereira Shares Horrific Experience From Sharjah Jail: Chrisann Pareira, who acted alongside Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 has been released from a Sharjah jail. The actor recently made headlines in connection to the controversial drugs smuggling case. Chrisann was arrested in April 2023 in Sharjah after drugs were recovered hidden in a trophy she was carrying. Her brother and mother confirmed that Chrisann has now been released from Sharjah prison. She recently also shared about her horrific experience while she was in custody. Her mother also told that she is currently frightened and feels she may not be able to get work when she returns to India.

CHECK OUT CHRISANN PEREIRA’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pereira (@kevin.pereira8)

You may like to read

CHRISANN PEREIRA OPENS UP ON LIFE IN SHARJAH PRISON

Chrisann recently shared about her prison life in a letter she posted on social media. The actress also revealed that she “washed her hair with Tide (detergent powder) and made coffee from toilet water.” The Sadak 2 actress wrote “Dear Warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies, and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry.” She further added “You are the real warriors, while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime. We are a great, powerful nation, and I cannot wait to return home. Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail.”

MUMBAI CRIME BRANCH REVEALS ABOUT DRUGS CASE PROBE

The Mumbai Crime Branch had recently arrested two people on charges of framing the actor in connection with the alleged drugs-smuggling case. “Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was imprisoned in a Sharjah jail in a case of alleged drugs smuggling, has been released from jail, confirms her brother Kevin Pereira,” as reported by ANI. A baker named Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi were remanded by a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday. A crime branch official told that “We will interrogate Paul to know from whom he procured the drugs and ascertain if he is into drug peddling. Paul was the business partner of Premila, Chrisann’s mother. We will also probe if there were any business-related issues between them.” The police revealed that Paul plotted against Chrisann. The actress was allegedly sent to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an audition, and just before boarding the flight, she was given a trophy stuffed with ganja (marijuana). Chrisann had been told that the trophy was part of the audition prop. The police said another victim, Clynton Rodricks, is a DJ and was also sent by Paul to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport.

For more updates on Chrisann Pereira drugs smuggling case, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.