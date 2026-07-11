Christopher Nolan’s jokes about Tom Holland’s The Odyssey vs Spider-Man Brand New Day clash in July: ‘Only one…’

Christopher Nolan had a light-hearted response to Tom Holland's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing just two weeks apart. Here's what the filmmaker said.

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Christopher Nolan’s on Tom Holland's The Odyssey vs Spider-Man Brand New Day (PC: Twitter)

Tom Holland is set for one of the biggest months of his career, with two major films arriving in cinemas within weeks of each other. First comes Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated movie The Odyssey, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Naturally, the unusual release schedule has become a talking point among fans, with many wondering whether the two films could end up competing for the same audience. Christopher Nolan, however, doesn’t seem too concerned. During a recent media interaction at the India premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai, the Oscar-winning filmmaker addressed the situation with humorous and witty style, leaving both the audience and Tom Holland laughing. Christopher Nolan’s response suggests there’s more excitement than rivalry surrounding Tom Holland’s back-to-back big-screen outings. Here’s what the director had to say and why the two films are generating so much buzz.

Christopher Nolan’s on Tom Holland’s back to back releases

During an interaction with the media at the global premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey in PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, India, Nolan said, “I just like to think that films are a universal language. It’s one of the reasons. One of the things I most enjoy about working on large-scale films is you get to take them around the world and you get to connect with different cultures all across the world.” He also shared how exciting it was to be in Mumbai, joking that he was “a long way from home” – a playful reference to Spider-Man: Far From Home that instantly drew laughter and cheers from the audience.

He further joked about Tom Holland two upcoming releases making everyone laugh. He said, “So I was about to say far from home. I didn’t want say. l was Just gonna say far from home…If you see only one Tom Holland film this summer…”

Referring to the close release dates of The Odyssey – releasing on July 17, 2026, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day – releasing on July 31, 2026, the filmmaker teased that audiences would simply have to watch both films rather than choose between them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odyssey Movie (@theodysseymovie)

The light-hearted exchange quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans enjoying the playful banter between the director and his leading actor.

Fans have high expectations from Tom Holland this July 2026

July is shaping up to be a milestone for Tom Holland. In The Odyssey, he plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. The film marks Holland’s first collaboration with Christopher Nolan and has already generated a lot of buzz and expectations.

Just two weeks later, Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bringing one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes back to the big screen. The actor has previously revealed that scheduling both projects was a challenge and even required discussions so that he could take on Nolan’s film without missing out on his Marvel commitments.

Why fans are excited for The Odyssey and Spider-Man Brand New Day?

Although the release dates are close, many movie lovers believe the two projects cater to different audiences. The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic, filmed entirely with IMAX cameras and featuring Nolan’s signature large-scale storytelling and cinematography. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises the action, humour, and superhero spectacle that Marvel fans have come to expect.

With Nolan’s witty comments adding to the excitement, social media users have been celebrating the fact that Tom Holland will headline two of the biggest releases of the year 2026.

Whether audiences head to cinemas for mythology, superheroes, or maybe both, July is likely to be one of the busiest months of the year at the global box office.