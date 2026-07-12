Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon’s chai break before The Odyssey Mumbai premiere goes viral; Fans say, ‘3 legends…’

Ahead of The Odyssey's grand Mumbai premiere, Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon took a break for a cup of chai at a local cafe. The candid moment quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with heartwarming reactions.

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Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon sip chai before The Odyssey Mumbai premiere (PC: Instagram)

It’s not every day that some of Hollywood’s biggest names are seen enjoying a simple cup of chai on the streets of Mumbai. But that’s exactly what happened before the much-awaited Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey, and the internet can’t seem to get enough of it. Director Christopher Nolan, along with actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, was spotted taking a quick tea break at a popular local cafe before heading to the film’s premiere. Videos and photographs from the visit spread quickly across social media platforms, with many calling it one of the most wholesome celebrity moments of the year.

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon enjoy chai with bun maska

Before walking the red carpet for The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon made time to experience one of India’s favourite drinks – yes, a cup of chai. The trio was seen sitting together at a local cafe, enjoying tea along with classic snacks, creating a moment that felt surprisingly ordinary despite their global fame.

The visit also marked Nolan’s return to India for the first official premiere of one of his films in the country. The filmmaker has often spoken about his admiration for India, making the simple chai outing even more special for local fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Pictures India (@universalpicturesindia)

Fan’s reaction this viral video

It didn’t take long for videos of the chai break to go viral across X, Instagram, and Reddit. Fans were delighted to see the Oscar-winning filmmaker and Hollywood actors embracing a slice of everyday Mumbai life before attending such a high-profile event. One of the social media users said, “3 legends and chai”, another said, “Chai and Bun maska…Goated”, another Instagram user commented, “When in Mumbai, you can’t resist the bun maska and chai”, another user wrote, “The people who sat beside them were so lucky.”

One user on X wrote, “British trying chai in India! Irony”, another said, “These 3 enjoying tea was not on my bingo card”, another commented, “Boys after casually dropping the biggest movie of the decade.”

They know how to woo Indians — Shikha Khurana (@aware__brain) July 11, 2026

Before the red carpet, comes the chai break. ☕✨ — Dheenadhayalan Pandurangan (@amigodheena) July 11, 2026

British trying chai in India! Irony — DrAmbivert (@Paars101) July 11, 2026

Boys after casually dropping the biggest movie of the decade ‍ — Miles_Morales (@miles_morales04) July 11, 2026

Stawp they look so cute — atom heart mother ♀️ (@c4tcobain) July 11, 2026

About The Odyssey’s Mumbai premiere

The Odyssey’s Mumbai premiere marked a historic moment as it became Christopher Nolan’s first-ever official film premiere in India, with Mumbai included as a key stop on the film’s global promotional tour alongside London, Paris, and New York. Nolan attended the event with producer Emma Thomas and lead actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, participating in fan interactions, a press conference, and the red-carpet premiere. The screenings were held at PVR ICON: IMAX, Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai on July 10 and 11, 2026. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

While The Odyssey premiere was undoubtedly the main attraction, it was Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon’s unexpected chai break that truly captured fans’ attention.