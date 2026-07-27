Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey leaked online, Universal vows legal action as piracy hits film

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey faces a piracy issue after unauthorized copies appeared online. Universal Pictures has taken action while the film continues its successful box office run.

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The Odyssey leaked online days after release (PC: Twitter)

Sir Christopher Nolan‘s magnum opus, The Odyssey, has found itself facing a piracy challenge just days after making a strong impact at the global box office. The much-anticipated epic drama, which arrived with high expectations, was reportedly leaked online, with unauthorized copies spreading across social media platforms. While the leak has created concern among the makers, the film continues to attract audiences worldwide. The latest controversy has once again highlighted the growing battle between major studios and online piracy networks that continue to affect big-budget releases.

The Odyssey leak sparks piracy concerns

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey became the latest Hollywood release to be affected by online piracy after a low-quality version of the film appeared on social media. The leaked copy was reportedly shared on X and gained thousands of views before it was removed. The video was taken down after around two hours but had already reached a significant number of users during that period.

The incident has raised concerns for Universal Pictures as the studio moved quickly to stop the unauthorized circulation of the film. Piracy remains one of the biggest challenges faced by the entertainment industry as leaked content can impact theatrical business and the overall viewing experience.

Universal Pictures responds to unauthorized uploads of The Odyssey

Following the leak, Universal Pictures issued a statement confirming that it had started the removal process. The studio said it immediately activated takedown measures after becoming aware of the unauthorized posting. The production house also made it clear that it takes copyright violations seriously and will take necessary legal steps to protect its intellectual property. The response reflects the strict approach taken by studios when their films are illegally shared online.

Makers on #TheOdyssey Leaks Universal Pictures responded to the film’s leak on social media. “We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies… — CineJosh (@cinejosh) July 27, 2026

The Odyssey continues remarkable box office performance

Despite the piracy issue, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has maintained a powerful run in theatres. The film has crossed the $600 million mark globally in its second weekend, showing that the controversy has not slowed down audience interest.

In India, the epic drama has also delivered impressive numbers. The film has collected over Rs 142.86 crore within ten days of release with a net collection of Rs 119.65 crore. Worldwide, The Odyssey has crossed $639.6 million which is approximately Rs 5,350 crore, making it one of the biggest cinematic successes of recent times.

Story and star cast of Christopher Nolan’s film

Based on Homer‘s ancient Greek poem, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus and his dangerous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The story explores his battles with mythical creatures and his struggle to reunite with his wife Penelope and son Telemachus.

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Benny Safdie and Travis Scott in crucial and important roles.