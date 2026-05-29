Chunari Chunari row: Vashu Bhagnani sues Tips, David Dhawan for Rs 400 crore over Biwi No.1 songs in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Original Chunari Chunari song makers filed a massive Rs 400 crore case in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and director David Dhawan.

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Chunari Chunari row (Pic Collage)

Ever since the release of Varun Dhawan’s recreated version of the song Chunari Chunari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, fans on social media have been trolling it and turning it into memes. The original song from Biwi No.1 starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen remains a fan favourite, and many viewers were unhappy with the remake. Now, the controversy has taken a serious legal turn. Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd has filed a massive Rs 400 crore case in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and director David Dhawan. The company claims that songs from Vashu Bhagnani’s hit film Biwi No.1, including Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, were used without proper permission in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Biwi No. 1 makers sue Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers

Through their lawyers, Puja Entertainment has asked the court to stop the film’s release, distribution, streaming, and promotion involving these songs.

Advocate V K Dubey told the dispute has been going on for a long time because the rights issue could not be settled. He explained that older agreements with Tips only gave them audio rights to the songs, not visual rights. Speaking to ANI, Dubey shared, “We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs. 400 crores to the Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled.”

He further explained, “Earlier, the rights of movies were based on agreements. Today, the music companies buy the songs from the big producers or the lyricists who make the songs or create the songs. During that time, the agreements that were made with Tips allowed only audio rights in the agreements. In 2018, Tips had emailed us and asked for visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle.”

Dubey also said that Puja Entertainment later sent a notice cancelling the rights previously given to Tips, including the audio permissions.

“If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips. Justice will prevail, and the truth will come out,” Dubey added.

According to a press release, Puja Entertainment has also demanded to change the title ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The production house has further demanded an additional Rs 100 crore as damages if Tips Industries Limited & David Dhawan fail to comply with the said demands and continue exploiting the disputed works.