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Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya Pandays Bharatnatyam dance: Not a classical...

Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya Panday’s Bharatnatyam dance: ‘Not a classical…’

Chunky Panday clarified Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil performance was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam but rather a fusion act. Check his full statement.

Chunky Panday - Ananya Panday (Pic Collage)

A controversy has started around Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Ananya received criticism on social media for her Bharatanatyam dance performance in the film, with many users trolling her and sharing memes online. Amid the backlash, Ananya’s father and actor Chunky Panday came out in support of her. He clarified that the performance was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam but rather a fusion act, similar to performances often seen at college cultural events. He also said that Bharatanatyam is a highly technical dance form that takes years of dedication and training to master.

Chunky Panday’s statement on Ananya Panday getting trolled

Speaking to ETimes, he said, “I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events,” he told ETimes. “People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens. But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training, almost 20 years of discipline and precision.”

Chunky emphasised the technical complexity of the classical dance form while defending the act, saying, “It’s extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions. This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting.”

Also Read: ‘It’s bharta’: Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled for Bharatnatyam dance in Chand Mera Dil; sparks meme fest

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Ananya Panday gets criticism from Bharatanatyam gurus

Meanwhile, several Bharatanatyam gurus and Padma Award-winning classical dancers also reacted to the controversy. Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh expressed disappointment and said, “Ananya’s Bharatanatyam performance should serve as a lesson for filmmakers, actors, and musicians to respect our traditions. One should not perform an art form without proper knowledge or training just for visual appeal. Hollywood films use trained ballet dancers instead of making actors perform without expertise. It is sad to see this lack of respect in Bollywood. As a Bharatanatyam dancer, I feel hurt.”

Padma Shri award-winning dancer Pratibha Prahlad also criticised the performance, saying, “Ananya’s Bharatanatyam looked more like a showpiece. Bharatanatyam is not a trend, it is a 3,000-year-old spiritual and cultural art form passed down through years of rigorous practice. When performed without proper training and respect, it loses its soul and becomes only an imitation.”

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Netizens criticise Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama, ask ‘Kya zarurat thi…’

Bharatanatyam guru Rama Vaidyanathan added, “If you are not trained in a dance form, you should not attempt it. If filmmakers want to showcase Bharatanatyam in films, they should cast actresses who are properly trained. There are many talented artists available.”

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